Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

