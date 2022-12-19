Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $405.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.39. Keyence has a one year low of $307.70 and a one year high of $658.00.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

