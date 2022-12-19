Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $405.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.39. Keyence has a one year low of $307.70 and a one year high of $658.00.
Keyence Company Profile
