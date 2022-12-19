Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Keyera Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KEY opened at C$28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.49.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
