Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Keyera Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.49.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

