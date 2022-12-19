KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:KGHG) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:KGHG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,610,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KGHG opened at $23.81 on Monday. KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

