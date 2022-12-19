Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 10,584,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

KUASF stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KUASF. Barclays cut their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

