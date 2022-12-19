L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

