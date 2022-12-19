L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.23.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Stories
