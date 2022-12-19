La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
La Comer Stock Performance
Shares of La Comer stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. La Comer has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
La Comer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Comer (LCMRF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.