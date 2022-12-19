La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

La Comer Stock Performance

Shares of La Comer stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. La Comer has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get La Comer alerts:

La Comer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.