Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

