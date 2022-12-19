Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.