Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $43.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.