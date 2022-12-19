Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $92.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 39.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 395,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 116.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 244,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

