LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 100,371 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $157,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $384.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

