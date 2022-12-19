LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 784,150 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.