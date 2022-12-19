LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $71,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

