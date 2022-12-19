LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $77.52 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 2.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $77,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

