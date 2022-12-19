Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Life Time Group Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE LTH opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.