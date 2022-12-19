Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE LTH opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $3,578,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

