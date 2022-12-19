LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

