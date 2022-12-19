Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.9 days.

Shares of LIOPF opened at $10.44 on Monday. Lion has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

