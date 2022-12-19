Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006085 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $184.65 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $846.45 or 0.05049127 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00486919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.37 or 0.28849233 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,226,895 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.