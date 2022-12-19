Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,418 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.