Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,737 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $215.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

