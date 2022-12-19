Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,065 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

