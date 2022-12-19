Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,178 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.