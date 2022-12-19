Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 88,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 82,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.