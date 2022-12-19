Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.