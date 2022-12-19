Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

