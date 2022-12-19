Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SUSB opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
