Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 903 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.