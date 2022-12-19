Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSRGF opened at $115.07 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

