Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

