Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,986 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

