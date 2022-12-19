Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period.

BSTZ stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

