LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.20 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

