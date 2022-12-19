LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.20 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
