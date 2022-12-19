LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.02).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LMP opened at GBX 172 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.66. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52).

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($702,981.23). In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,195.51). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34), for a total value of £573,000 ($702,981.23).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.