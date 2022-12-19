Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates started coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MasterBrand Stock Up 20.8 %

NYSE MBC opened at $9.30 on Monday. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

