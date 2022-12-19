Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells $224,259.24 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $66,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

