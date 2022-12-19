Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

