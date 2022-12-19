Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

