LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.