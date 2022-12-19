LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

LTC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

