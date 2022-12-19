Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $9.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

