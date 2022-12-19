Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

