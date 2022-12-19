Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

LFT stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.