Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and América Móvil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.35 $9.35 billion $2.97 6.03

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility and Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 22.50% 18.15% 4.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

