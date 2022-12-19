Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.