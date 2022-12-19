Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Purchases $338,800.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.6 %

MARA opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.