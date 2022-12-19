Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.