Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

