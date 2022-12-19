Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 124.8 %

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

