Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
In other news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 353,177 shares of company stock worth $304,711. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
