Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 353,177 shares of company stock worth $304,711. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth $75,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

