Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 34,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $7,114,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

